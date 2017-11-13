Dodgers & Padres to play 3-game series in Mexico in 2018

May 4-6 in Monterrey will be home series for Padres

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers and Padres will play a three-game series at Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey in Mexico from May 4-6, 2018, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

The series, which was first reported in September, will be a home series for the Padres. It comes at the end of a 10-game road trip for the Dodgers, followed by an off day on Monday, May 7.

This will be the second time the Dodgers have played regular season games outside of the United States or Canada, having also played two games in Sydney, Australia to open the 2014 season.

They have played in Mexico three previous times, including in 1991 in Monterrey, but all three of those trips were for exhibition games.

"These games will also mark the first time that the Dodgers are playing regular season contests in Mexico, something long overdue, given our rich player history and strong community ties to the country,” said Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers have always been at the forefront of growing the game of baseball internationally and this trip reinforces this commitment, while at the same time giving our many fans in Mexico a chance to see us compete."

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement called for international play during the regular season from 2018-2021, with games in Mexico all four years, games in Asia in 2019 and 2020, and games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic in 2018 and 2020.

The Indians and Twins will play two games at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 17-18, 2018.

This is the third time the Padres will play regular season games in Monterrey, having also done so against the Mets in 1996 and the Rockies in 1999.

“I’m extremely excited about returning home to Mexico to play a series against my former team, the Padres,” said first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Dodgers. “This series will be memorable for all involved, as we visit Monterrey to repay the baseball fans in Mexico for their never-ending support of the game we all love.”