The division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are set to meet in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium in L.A on Tuesday. The Dodgers, by virtue of winning the NL West and finishing as one of the top two division winners (along with the Braves) earned a first-round bye and come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Padres earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a three-game triumph over the New York Mets in the Wild Card Series. They come in with only one day of rest and having traveled from New York to L.A.

The winner of this series will advance to the NLCS to face the winner of the Braves-Phillies NLDS.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 1.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11 | Time: 9:37 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: SD +185; LA -225; O/U: 7 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: LHP Julio Urías (17-7, 2.16 ERA) vs. RHP Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA)

Preview

The Dodgers pretty well dominated the regular-season series, as they went 14-5 vs. the Padres and outscored them by a margin of 109-47.

As for the Game 1 starting pitchers, Urías made four starts against San Diego, and in those he had a 1.50 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 10 walks in 24 innings of work. San Diego hitters this season combined for an OPS of .558 against Urías. Clevinger during the regular season made three starts against the Dodgers, and on balance they did not go well. Over those three starts, he had an ERA of 9.69 with five home runs allowed in 14 innings. Dodger hitters this season put up a robust OPS of .947 versus Clevinger.

Prediction

Simply put, the Dodgers were a significantly superior team during the regular season. They won an MLB-best 111 games and finished 22 games ahead of San Diego in the standings. As well, the Dodgers' run differential of plus-334 -- one of the best run differentials in MLB history -- dwarfed the Padres' figure of plus-45. On top of all that, the Dodgers are much more rested, are playing at home, and have their rotation lined up in optimal fashion. Given all that, we have to pick the Dodgers to take Game 1.

Pick: Dodgers 7, Padres 3