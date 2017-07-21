Dodgers play Linkin Park songs as tribute to late Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington, lead singer for the band Linkin Park, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41. An official cause of death has not been announced, though it has been reported Bennington committed suicide.

Around the turn of the century Linkin Park rose to prominence with their debut album "Hybrid Theory," which sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Following reports of Bennington's death, the Dodgers paid tribute by playing Linkin Park songs throughout the team's game Thursday night.

Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle started the day with a rendition of the song Numb:

Then, during the game, starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy warmed up to another Linkin Park song:

mccarthy warming up to linkin park was a nice gesture pic.twitter.com/rZwlMlHe8e — 7 (@SevenCostanzaa) July 21, 2017

Back in 2013, McCarthy told ESPN's Eddie Matz he used to listen to Linkin Park following tough starts during his tenure with the Rangers from 2007-09.