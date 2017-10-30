Dodgers' Puig after epic World Series Game 5 loss: There is going to be a Game 7
The Dodgers outfielder guaranteed a Game 6 win after his team's crushing loss to the Astros
The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in an extra-innings slugfest of a Game 5. As a result, the Astros lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
One Dodgers player was willing to guarantee the Dodgers would win Game 6. Yeah, you already know it was Yasiel Puig. Here's what he said:
For as long as there have been best-of-whatever series, there have been athletes guaranteeing their teams will win an elimination game. In that sense, this isn't newsworthy -- what is Puig going to say? That the Dodgers intend to lose Tuesday's Game 6?
It'll be far more newsworthy if the Dodgers win Game 6, then win Game 7. That won't make Puig's comment any more insightful or shocking -- again, the Dodgers should 100 percent believe they're going to win the title still -- but it will make them funner in retrospect.
