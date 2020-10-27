The 2020 World Series continues Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from their first championship since 1988 thanks to their Game 5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays (LA 4, TB 2). The Rays are looking to force a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday. Here's how you can watch Game 6.

As always, the two clubs announced their starting lineups a few hours prior to first pitch. Here is the starting nine Rays manager Kevin Cash is sending out there in Game 6. Tampa Bay is the road team and will bat in the top of each inning.

Cash has stacked his lineup with lefties against Tony Gonsolin. Choi is an unconventional leadoff hitter, to be sure, but he's a career .257/.357/.478 hitter against righties, so he's as good a pick to set the table as anyone. In his brief MLB career, Gonsolin has held righties to a .192/.244/.298 batting line and lefties to a .190/.241/.311 line.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw will not be available in Game 6, but Los Angeles still has four lefties in their bullpen: Victor Gonzalez, Adam Kolarek, Jake McGee, and Alex Wood. Of course, the Rays figure to counter those lefty relievers with righty pinch-hitters like Mike Brosseau, Yandy Diaz, and Hunter Renfroe.

Now here is the starting lineup Roberts will use in Game 6:

Fairly standard lineup for the Dodgers, only with Smith at DH and Barnes behind the plate. Pollock gets the start against the lefty Snell, which means Joc Pederson is on the bench available to pinch-hit in the late innings. Enrique Hernandez looms as well.