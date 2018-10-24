Dodgers vs. Red Sox World Series Game 2 weather: Rain has stopped, but it's going to be cold

BOSTON -- Weather might have had an impact on Game 1 of the 2018 World Series (just ask J.D. Martinez about slipping off second base) and it might again in Game 2. It'll just be a bit different. While it rained nearly all day leading up to Game 1, leaving a wet field, this time around it should be dry come game time. Sure, there are some remnants of the rain from Tuesday and it did rain Wednesday afternoon ...

Matt Snyder

... but that's five hours to game time and will be cleaned up by the time 8:09 p.m. ET rolls around.

No, the impact on this one is that it'll be cold. The hourly forecast shows around 44 degrees at first pitch and down to 42 by 11 o'clock. With decent winds, the wind chill will be down into the high-30s.

Weather only started to be recorded for the World Series back in the 1970s. I can find three World Series games with a first-pitch temperature of lower than 44 degrees.

1997 World Series Game 4 in Cleveland: 38 degrees (wind chill 18) 1979 World Series Game 1 in Baltimore: 41 degrees 2016 World Series Game 2 in Cleveland: 43 degrees

Game 4 of the 2012 World Series was 44 degrees with 20+ mph winds.

As for how the cold affects each individual team, I'm not buying it's a huge swing. I'm sure there's a narrative around Boston that the pretty boys from Hollywood can't handle the cold, but these are professional athletes and, frankly, no one likes playing in the cold.

Regardless, the weather for tonight is a fun storyline, because it could be historic.

