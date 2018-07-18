Dodgers reportedly complete trade for Manny Machado, sending five prospects to Baltimore

The Dodgers have reportedly acquired All-Star infielder and pending free agent Manny Machado from the Orioles in exchange for a package of five prospects. Multiple outlets are reporting the deal as done. Machado had been one of the most coveted names leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline. In addition to the Dodgers, the Phillies, Diamondbacks, and Brewers had been heavily linked to Machado in recent days.

In Los Angeles, Machado figures to be the primary shortstop -- the position left vacant by Corey Seager's season-ending Tommy John surgery. That means Chris Taylor would slide over the second base, thus filling what's been a trouble spot for the Dodgers all season. In the end, the Dodgers in Machado are adding one of the best power hitters in baseball to an offense that already leads the National League in home runs.

Machado, who just recently turned 26, is batting .315/.387/.575 (164 OPS+) for the season with 24 home runs in 94 games played. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 121 across parts of seven major-league seasons. While he's been a primary third baseman for most of his career, this year he switched back to his original position of shortstop.

Machado is owed the balance of a $16 million salary for this season, and as mentioned he's eligible for free agency this coming offseason. Considering the Dodgers have Seager and Justin Turner installed at shortstop and third base, respectively, through at least the 2020 season (when Turner's contract expires), they're likely viewing Machado as a temporary fix. Given that Machado seems bent on testing the market, it's possible he wouldn't be open to signing an extension even if the Dodgers had such interest.

The SportsLine Projection Model was already high on the Dodgers for the rest of the season and has them as the leader in World Series probability in the National League. The forecast gives the Dodgers a bit of a boost, going from 94.1 wins without Machado to 94.6 with the addition of the infielder. Postseason odds go from 94.7 to 96.5 percent with Machado. As far as winning the World Series? The Machado trade raises the Dodgers' chances from 23.7 to 24 percent.

We'll have more to come on this developing story.