Dodgers reportedly trade Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood to Reds in massive payroll-clearing move

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer to the Cincinnati Reds for a package including Homer Bailey, prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray and possibly international bonus slots, multiple reports say.

Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig and Alex Wood have been traded to the Cincinnati Reds, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Homer Bailey is one of the players going back to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The return for the Dodgers clearly will be more. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2018

complete trade: kemp, Puig, wood, farmer and 7M for Bailey, gray and downs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2018

The Dodgers are clearing money under the luxury-tax threshold. Even though Bailey's salary and buyout will cost $28 million ($23 million for his salary, $5 million for buyout), the luxury-tax hit is just $17.5 million.

In the wake of this trade, #Dodgers can do many other things besides take a run at Harper. They can sign free-agent A.J. Pollock and/or trade for #Marlins’ Realmuto or one of #Indians’ starting pitchers. Many ways they can go. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2018

More to come on this deal.