Dodgers reportedly trade Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood to Reds in massive payroll-clearing move
The Dodgers will reportedly receive Homer Bailey, prospects and international bonus assets in the deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer to the Cincinnati Reds for a package including Homer Bailey, prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray and possibly international bonus slots, multiple reports say.
The Dodgers are clearing money under the luxury-tax threshold. Even though Bailey's salary and buyout will cost $28 million ($23 million for his salary, $5 million for buyout), the luxury-tax hit is just $17.5 million.
More to come on this deal.
