The Los Angeles Dodgers made home run history Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers clocked three home runs in the first three innings against the Texas Rangers (GameTracker) and, in the process, they set a new National League record for homers in a single month. They were homers Nos. 55, 56, and 57 in August.

Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit the record-setting 57th homer. Corey Seager and Will Smith went deep earlier in the game:

The obvious caveat here is that the National League is using the designated hitter for the first time ever. Prior to Sunday, the top seven home run months in history belonged to American League teams, led by the 74 -- 74! -- the Yankees hit last August. No other team has hit as many as 60 homers in a single month.

Here are the highest single-month home run totals among National League teams:

2020 Dodgers: 57 in August (and counting) 1999 Reds: 56 in September 2019 Braves: 56 in June 2003 Braves: 55 in May 2000 Cardinals: 55 in April

Not surprisingly, the Dodgers came into Sunday leading baseball with 65 home runs on the season. The White Sox aren't too far behind them with 63 dingers. The Cardinals bring up the rear with only 19 homers, though they were shut down two weeks following their COVID-19 outbreak and have played the fewest games in baseball.

The Dodgers have a few innings remaining in Sunday's game to add to their record home run total. They will not have an opportunity to add to it on Monday, the final day of the month, however. It's a scheduled off day.