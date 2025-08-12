Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and agent Nez Balelo are being sued by a Hawaiian real estate investor and broker, according to the Associated Press.

The lawsuit, filed in Hawaii Circuit Court last week by developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and broker Tomoko Matsumoto, alleges that Balelo and Ohtani used their "celebrity leverage to destabilize and ultimately dismantle plaintiffs' role" in a $240 million housing development project with Kingsbarn Realty Capital.

"Kingsbarn openly admitted during the call that Balelo had demanded the terminations and that they were being done solely to placate him," the lawsuit claims. "Plaintiffs stand to lose millions of dollars in compensation tied to projected homebuilding profit, construction management fees, and broker commissions."

Ohtani's exact level of involvement is unclear, but he was included in a press release for the Vista at Mauna Kea Resort project.

"To me, Hawaii is a beautiful blend of Pacific Ocean cultures," Ohtani said in a statement in April 2024. "Here, I found my own paradise at Mauna Kea Resort: Two perfect beaches, two amazing golf courses, and so much more. I selected my homesite and am building my winter home here. This is a special place -- a place I will soon call home."

Neither Ohtani nor Balelo have issued any public comment on the lawsuit as of this writing.

Ohtani, 31, is in the second season of his 10-year pact worth $700 million with the Dodgers, a deal worth significantly less in present-day value on account of an extreme amount of deferred money. He's hit .284/.389/.624 (179 OPS+) with 42 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 117 games as a position player, making his contributions worth an estimated 5.3 Wins Above Replacement. Ohtani's return to pitching, meanwhile, has seen him compile a 179 ERA+ and a 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 innings across eight starts.