Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is adding to his multihyphenate reputation by co-authoring a children's book about his dog Decoy. On Thursday, Ohtani revealed the cover for "Decoy Saves Opening Day," a book that also credits co-author Michael Blank and illustrator Fanny Liem.

Here's a look at Ohtani's Instagram post, which includes a copy of the book staged next to baseball's most famous Kooikerhondje:

Publisher Harper Collins describes the plot as thus: "It's going to be the best day ever, but -- oh, no! -- Decoy forgot his lucky baseball at home! Can he get his ball and make it back to the stadium before it's too late?"

That answer, and perhaps none other, will be provided when the book is released on Feb. 3, 2026 -- or, weeks before Ohtani begins his ninth season as part of Major League Baseball.

Decoy, for those fortunate enough to have missed the depths of ridiculousness traversed during Ohtani's free agency recruitment tour, became internet famous based on unfounded rumors that his (then-unrevealed) name was a clue as to where Ohtani intended to sign.

Ohtani, 31, is in the midst of another brilliant season. He's at least put himself into contention to win a third consecutive Most Valuable Player Award by hitting .276/.382/.605 (174 OPS+) with 32 home runs, 60 runs batted in, and 12 stolen bases in 95 games as a hitter. His offensive contributions have been worth an estimated 4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Ohtani has also recently returned to the mound after missing more than a season following elbow surgery. In five appearances to date, he's completed nine innings and has compiled a 1.00 ERA and a 5.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Ohtani recently appeared in his fifth consecutive All-Star Game.