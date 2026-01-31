Shohei Ohtani will not pitch for Team Japan during the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters (including the California Post) during Saturday's fanfest event. Roberts said Ohtani made the call and that the Dodgers would have supported him if he had chosen to pitch for Japan. (WBC pool play is slated to begin on March 4.)

It's worth noting that Roberts' comments came shortly after Ohtani painted a different picture of his pitching status. Ohtani told reporters he remained undecided, reserving judgment until he begins ramping up over the coming weeks.

Ohtani is still expected to suit up for Team Japan as a designated hitter, with Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto slotting in as the staff ace.

Shohei Ohtani LAD • DH • #17 ERA 2.87 WHIP 1.04 IP 47 BB 9 K 62 View Profile

"Wearing a Japanese uniform once again fills me with a deep sense of pride and responsibility," Yamamoto said in a Team Japan-issued statement. "I've trained hard this offseason to be in the best possible condition for the WBC. Together, with great teammates and a dependable coaching staff, we'll unite as one and aim for the top."

The Dodgers' other Japanese star, right-hander Roki Sasaki, was not named as part of Team Japan's roster. Sasaki had an uneven rookie season in MLB, including a prolonged absence due to injury. However, he did find success in a relief role during the playoffs.

Ohtani, 31, is coming off an eventful season that saw him hit .282/.392/.622 (179 OPS+) with 55 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He tallied 6.6 Wins Above Replacement as a hitter alone. He also made his return to the mound following elbow surgery. In 14 regular-season starts, he compiled a 2.87 ERA (145 ERA+) and a 6.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His contributions as a pitcher were worth an estimated 1.1 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.