Starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani recently signed a monster deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he's already making waves with his new team. According to a tweet from the league's merchandise supplier Fanatics, Ohtani set a new record for the most jersey sales in a 48-hour period.

Ohtani's new Dodgers jersey beat out the likes of soccer star Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper.

Ohtani finished second on the league's top-selling jersey list back in July. The pitcher/slugger was just beat out by Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Ohtani's new teammate, Mookie Betts, also appeared on the list as he came in at No. 6.

On Monday, Ohtani officially signed his 10-year, $700 contract with the Dodgers. That deal is now the largest contract in professional sports history, but is structured a tad differently than most.

Sixty-eight million of Ohtani's $70 million yearly salary is being deferred until the conclusion of the deal, which will be paid out from 2034 to 2043.

Ohtani had elbow surgery performed on his right elbow in September, so he won't be pitching for the Dodgers until the 2025 season. During the 2023 campaign, Ohtani posted a 10-5 record and a 3.14 ERA, while blasting 44 home runs and knocking in 95 runs at the plate.