Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani tied a longstanding World Series record and broke several others in Game 3 on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, notching four extra-base hits (including two home runs). In the process, Ohtani became the first player with at least four extra-base knocks in a single World Series contest since 1906, as well as the first player to ever reach base nine times in a single playoff game

Ohtani doubled in his first at-bat to lead off the bottom of the first against Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer; homered in his second trip to the plate in the bottom of the third (at the time giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead); doubled again in his third at-bat in the bottom of the fifth (plating another run); and then tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh with his second blast.

Here's a look at the second home run in video form:

Ohtani was intentionally walked in each of his next four plate appearances, then unintentionally in the 17th inning.

Ohtani's performance tied him with Chicago White Sox utility player Frank Isbell, whose own four extra-base hit World Series outing saw him double four times in Game 5 of the 1906 Fall Classic against the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox would go on to win that series in six games.

The two-way superstar also became the first player in Major League Baseball history with three multi-home run games during a single postseason, though that fact can be owed (at least in part) to the expanded tournament. He had previously launched multiple home runs in both Game 4 of the NLCS and Game 1 of the NLDS.

Ohtani's 12 total bases tied him with Reggie Jackson and Babe Ruth for the third most in a single World Series contest. Albert Pujols delivered 14 total bases in Game 3 of the 2011 Fall Classic, while Pablo Sandoval delivered 13 as part of Game 1 in 2012.

The Dodgers scraped out an 18th-inning walk-off win on a Freddie Freeman home run.