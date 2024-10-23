Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. After achieving the milestone last month, Ohtani's 50th home run ball has sold for $4.39 million on the auction block.

It sets a new record paid for a baseball and any sports ball overall. The previous record belonged to Mark McGwire's then record-breaking 70th home run ball from the 1998 season and carried a final price tag of $3 million back in 1999.

The ball was cosigned to Goldin Auctions and was predicted to be one of the most lucrative pieces of baseball memorabilia of all-time.

"Shohei Ohtani made history with this baseball, and now, with the highest sale price for any ball ever sold, this legendary piece of sports memorabilia has made history again," Goldin founder Ken Goldin said in a statement. "We received bids from around the world, a testament to the significance of this iconic collectible and Ohtani's impact on sports, and I'm thrilled for the winning bidder."

While the ball did sell, there's currently litigation taking place over who actually owns the baseball in Florida. On Oct. 7, an agreement was reached between Goldin and "all parties" that allowed the auction to take place.

The $4.39 million will end up going into an account while the lawsuit plays out in court.

Ohtani slugged his 50th home run on Sept. 19 when he recorded a three-home run game against the Miami Marlins. He finished the 2024 season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.