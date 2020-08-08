Watch Now: Highlights: Dodgers at Padres ( 2:02 )

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager left Friday night's game against the rival Giants with an apparent injury. There's no word just yet on what happened, but he met with the athletic training staff and departed. Enrique Hernandez took over at second and bumped Chris Taylor over to short as a result.

The timing here is unfortunate. Seager missed nearly all of 2018 due to needing Tommy John surgery and, likely due to that, he didn't look like an MVP-caliber player in 2019 that he's capable of being (he finished third in voting in 2016). So far this season, the old Seager looked like he was back. He's hitting .340/.389/.600 with four doubles, three homers and seven RBI through 54 plate appearances.

If the Dodgers do have to put Seager on the injured list, expect the setup from Friday night to be the same one pretty much every day. Max Muncy could handle second, but he's been playing first. Hernandez could play short, but the best setup is probably Muncy, Hernandez and Taylor from first to second to short.

The Dodgers might be the easiest bet in baseball to make the playoffs, so they will likely be as careful as possible with whatever ails Seager.

We will update here when more information becomes available.