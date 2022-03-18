The Los Angeles Dodgers added another starting pitcher to their collection on Friday, agreeing to terms with free-agent left-hander Tyler Anderson, according to Robert Murray of Fansided.

Anderson, 32 years old, split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners. In 31 starts, he accumulated a 4.53 ERA (93 ERA+) and a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This will mark his third different stint with a team in the National League West, having previously appeared with the Colorado Rockies (from 2016 through 2019) and the San Francisco Giants (in 2020).

Anderson threw three pitches more than 20 percent of the time last season: a low-90s fastball, a mid-80s cutter, and a low-80s changeup. Each pitch generated a whiff rate north of 20 percent, with his changeup leading the way at 28.7 percent.

Anderson figures to slot into the back of the Dodgers rotation. At present, Los Angeles is expected to trot out a starting five that also includes Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías, and Andrew Heaney. The Dodgers will ostensibly shift Tony Gonsolin to the bullpen, and will have to figure out roles for injured pitchers Dustin May and Danny Duffy if and when they're physically able to join the team.

On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wasn't expecting to have Trevor Bauer available anytime soon. Bauer's administrative leave was extended later on Thursday until April 16. He's expected to be suspended by Major League Baseball after being accused of assaulting a woman last year. It was announced in February that he will not face criminal charges stemming from that allegation.

Anderson is the third notable free-agent addition the Dodgers have made in recent days, joining Duffy and -- the biggest of them all -- first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was officially introduced on Friday to the Los Angeles media.

The Dodgers also made a small trade on Friday, sending outfielder Luke Raley to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for reliever (and former two-way player) Tanner Dodson.