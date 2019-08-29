Dodgers slugger Max Muncy exits game after being hit on the wrist with pitch

The Dodgers are playing out the rest of the regular season essentially knowing they are going to win the NL West and cruise to the best record in the NL. Other than playing for home-field advantage in the World Series, they are just trying to avoid major injury. On that front, first baseman/second baseman Max Muncy had to leave Wednesday's game after being hit with a pitch in the right hand/wrist area. Here it is:

The reaction of Muncy teamed with him being taken out of the game after consulting with manager Dave Roberts and team medical personnel was not good, though it should be noted that it's not like the Dodgers are in a heated race or anything. It's possible Roberts just said he's taking him out for precautionary reasons.

A bit after the removal, the Dodgers announced that it was a right wrist contusion.

If there was a break in there, Muncy could have missed time in the playoffs at this point, given that they start five weeks from now. The Dodgers appear to have dodged a bullet. Muncy, 29, is hitting .253/.375/.525 with 33 homers and 87 RBI this season.

If Muncy is to miss time, it's possible Gavin Lux gets a look as an everyday player heading toward the playoffs. The top prospect mostly plays shortstop, but has spent some time at second. Heading into Wednesday night, Lux was hitting .402/.486/.746 with 18 doubles, four triples and 13 homers in 46 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.