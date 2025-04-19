Shohei Ohtani isn't with the Los Angeles Dodgers as they continue their road series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. That's because his wife, Mamiko, just gave birth to the their first child.

With the Dodgers in Texas, Ohtani was placed on the paternity list so he could be with his wife as she gave birth. On Saturday afternoon, Ohtani announced on social media that he and Mamiko had given birth to a daughter.

"I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents."

The Dodgers will just have to manage without Ohtani while he celebrates the birth of his daughter. Ohtani can remain on the paternity list for three days, and if he is still away from the team, he'll be placed on the restricted list.

On Friday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wasn't sure when Ohtani would rejoin the team after the birth of his child.

"I don't know when he's going to come back," Roberts said. "I don't know when they're going to have the baby. But obviously, they are together in anticipation."

The Dodgers didn't have too much trouble without Ohtani on Friday. Star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw seven scoreless innings, which included 10 strikeouts, in a 3-0 win.