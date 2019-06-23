Dodgers sweep Rockies with three straight walk-off homers from rookies
This pretty well sums up how loaded the Dodgers organization is with talent
Dodgers fans were treated to quite the weekend series at home against the Rockies. Sweeps are always nice, but this one was on another level.
Friday: The game went to the bottom of the ninth inning tied, 2-2. Walker Buehler had dazzled for nine innings, allowing only three hits while striking out 16. He would get the win, thanks to a Matt Beaty walk-off homer:
One down, two to go ...
Saturday: This one went to 11 with a 4-4 tie, but Alex Verdugo would come through.
Verdugo went 4 for 6 with a double and two homers in the game. Like Beaty, he's also a rookie.
Sunday: Once again, the Dodgers and Rockies went to the bottom of the ninth tied. This time it was 3-3. Beaty reached on an infield single before a pair of outs. Beaty had advanced to second on a wild pitch during Chris Taylor's strikeout, so with first base open, the Rockies elected to put Russell Martin on. That brought up the pitcher spot and rookie Will Smith pinch hit. Yes, a third rookie and, yes, a third straight rookie walk-off:
The Rockies actually had a 2-0 lead in the seventh in this one, but Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer to tie it.
In the end, that's a Dodgers sweep. It doesn't get much tougher to take from the Rockies' perspective. They played the best team in the NL tough as nails and leave with three heartbreaking losses.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, are now 54-25, which is a 162-game pace of 111 wins.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Sunday: Marlins sweep Phils
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Angels vs. Cardinals odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Angels vs. Cardinals matchup 10,000...
-
Alonso breaks Mets rookie HR record
Darryl Strawberry previously set the mark in 1983
-
Hendriks to close as Trienen sent to IL
Liam Hendriks deserves a ninth-inning look
-
Tatis tags up and scores on infield fly
The exciting Padres rookie proved that the game theorists are correct about taking some ch...
-
How to watch Vandy-UM CWS title series
The Commodores and Wolverines will begin a best-of-three series on Monday