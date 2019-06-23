Dodgers sweep Rockies with three straight walk-off homers from rookies

Dodgers fans were treated to quite the weekend series at home against the Rockies. Sweeps are always nice, but this one was on another level.

Friday: The game went to the bottom of the ninth inning tied, 2-2. Walker Buehler had dazzled for nine innings, allowing only three hits while striking out 16. He would get the win, thanks to a Matt Beaty walk-off homer:

One down, two to go ...

Saturday: This one went to 11 with a 4-4 tie, but Alex Verdugo would come through.

Verdugo went 4 for 6 with a double and two homers in the game. Like Beaty, he's also a rookie.

Sunday: Once again, the Dodgers and Rockies went to the bottom of the ninth tied. This time it was 3-3. Beaty reached on an infield single before a pair of outs. Beaty had advanced to second on a wild pitch during Chris Taylor's strikeout, so with first base open, the Rockies elected to put Russell Martin on. That brought up the pitcher spot and rookie Will Smith pinch hit. Yes, a third rookie and, yes, a third straight rookie walk-off:

WEST SIDE WALK IT OUT. pic.twitter.com/DqNiS8QoZS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 23, 2019

The Rockies actually had a 2-0 lead in the seventh in this one, but Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer to tie it.

In the end, that's a Dodgers sweep. It doesn't get much tougher to take from the Rockies' perspective. They played the best team in the NL tough as nails and leave with three heartbreaking losses.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, are now 54-25, which is a 162-game pace of 111 wins.