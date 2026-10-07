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⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

📈📉 Do not miss this: Pete Prisco's Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

The Chargers are a disaster. Their 0-4 start might be the NFL's biggest disappointment, and it feels like a coaching issue with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel failing to get anything out of quarterback Justin Herbert. Plus, Jim Harbaugh might be working his way out of a job as he seems destined to go a third consecutive year without a postseason win. The Chargers are one of three AFC teams that received an "F" on our report card through four weeks, and they now reside near the bottom tier of Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings.

Here's where they landed after their loss to the Seahawks:

25. Cardinals (↓2)

26. Texans (↑1)

27. Chargers (↓3)

28. Commanders (--)

29. Jets (↑1)

Surprisingly effective quarterbacks, on the other hand, are responsible for a couple of notable climbs for previously underwhelming teams. The Browns made the biggest leap of the week with a nine-spot jump in Prisco's rankings, while the Falcons look completely rejuvenated with a healthy signal-caller and are up two spots to No. 19.

Prisco: "Getting Michael Penix Jr. back has really helped liven up the offense. Bijan Robinson is special and they are now 2-2 and have turned their season around."

🔢 2026-27 NBA head coach rankings

Michael Meredith, CBS Sports

The four best coaches in the NBA are in a tier of their own, according to our Sam Quinn. Everyone else is just fighting for No. 5. Who is more deserving of that "best of the rest" title than the reigning champion, Mike Brown? For our annual preseason NBA coach rankings, Quinn saw enough from Brown in the Knicks' run to the title to warrant a 13-spot surge not just into the upper half of the league but all the way near the top.

Quinn: "Brown is here because he just went on the ultimate heater. Every lever Brown pulled in the playoffs, starting in Game 4 of the Hawks series, was the correct one. Turning Karl-Anthony Towns into a passing hub gave the Knicks the best playoff offense of all time. Closing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with Landry Shamet led to a historic comeback. Leaning on Jose Alvarado down the stretch in Game 4 of the NBA Finals helped create another."

The defending champion making a steep climb in the rankings is no surprise. So what about the less anticipated moves? And how about the first-year coaches? All five of them have to start somewhere. This is where the newcomers landed:

16. Taylor Jenkins, Bucks

21. Tiago Splitter, Bulls

26. Dusty May, Mavericks

27. Micah Nori, Trail Blazers

28. Sean Sweeney, Magic

Among the other biggest movers are Mitch Johnson, Charles Lee, Ime Udoka and Jordan Ott. Check out the rankings to see how far they climbed or fell and where they landed.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Guardians at White Sox, Game 3, 4 p.m. on TBS

⚾ Dodgers at Braves, Game 4, 6 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Timberwolves at Pacers, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Liberty at Dream, Game 2, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 New Mexico State at FIU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Penguins at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Rays at Yankees, Game 3, 8 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Aves at Valkyries, Game 2, 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network <

⚾ Brewers at Padres, Game 4, 10 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Warriors at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV