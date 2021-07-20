The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to activate well-regarded pitching prospect Josiah Gray in time for Tuesday's bout against the San Francisco Giants, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters (including Eric Stephen of True Blue LA) on Monday. Gray recently returned from injury and has worked up to 68 pitches in his last outing, which came last Thursday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Roberts mentioned that Gray might start but he could also come after an opener and then be the guy expected to get some length. They'll likely let him work to around 80 pitches, assuming he's effective enough to warrant such a workload. Regardless, it will be Gray's major-league debut.

The Dodgers are in the position to needing Gray after a series of blows. They lost Dustin May to Tommy John surgery and now Clayton Kershaw has a forearm injury. There's also Trevor Bauer being on administrative leave in connection with the heavy allegations against him.

As such, the once-deep Dodgers rotation needed to bring David Price down from the bullpen and now Gray is joining the fray.

Gray, 23, came to the Dodgers' system for the 2019 season in the trade that sent Alex Wood, Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig and Kyle Farmer to the Reds. Coincidentally enough, he'll be facing off against now-Giants starter Wood on Tuesday night.

CBS Sports prospect guru R.J. Anderson said the following on Gray prior to this season:

"Gray barely pitched until his junior year at Le Moyne. Once he showed promise with the Reds in rookie ball, the Dodgers quickly pounced on him, adding him in a multi-player deal. Gray has since progressed into a legitimate rotation option, and one who could debut in 2021. He has a promising three-pitch mix and more control than you'd expect from someone still relatively new to the craft. It's at least possible that Gray continues to make strides, even as he gets into his mid-20s, because of his athleticism and his circumstances."

Gray has a 2.87 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 22 strikeouts against two walks in 15 2/3 innings in Triple-A this season.