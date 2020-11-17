The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2020 World Series champions, and a season like no other calls for a celebration like no other. Teams winning championships this year have needed to adjust their parade plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Dodgers are no different. In lieu of a typical celebration with fans, the Dodgers are having a drive-thru parade at Dodger Stadium.

The team's website explains the plans, writing, "The 2020 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting a drive-thru Holiday Festival, complete with a light show, LED video displays, fake snow and interactive displays honoring the Dodgers World Championship and celebrating the holidays!"

The holiday drive-thru will be held every night from November 27th to December 24th starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

While the celebrations are occurring at Dodger Stadium, fans will not have access to the inside of the stadium. The Dodgers list a set of guidelines for the event, including asking everyone in attendance to stay in their vehicle at all times. Tickets went on sale Tuesday and admission starts at $55 per ticket/per vehicle.

The parade was made like this to allow people to celebrate while still staying apart from other fans in hopes to ensure their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.