The Los Angeles Dodgers will exercise their club option on veteran reliever Daniel Hudson, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hudson will receive $6.5 million next season. The Dodgers, meanwhile, will gain an additional club option on his services, meaning they could retain him in 2024 for up to $6.5 million. (The exact value of the option is contingent on how many appearances he makes.)

Hudson, 35, has not pitched since tearing his ACL in late June. He suffered the injury in a contest against the Atlanta Braves when he went to field a swinging bunt. Prior to the injury, Hudson had performed admirably for the Dodgers. In 25 appearances, he had averaged nearly an inning per pop while accumulating a 2.22 ERA (192 ERA+) and a 6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He had even recorded five saves.

"Huddy's a guy that we count on in a lot of different ways," manager Dave Roberts said after the pitcher suffered the injury. "On the field, one of the leaders in the clubhouse, always doing the right thing, saying the right thing."

Hudson has pitched in part of 13 big-league seasons. Over that time, he's tallied a 3.81 ERA (110 ERA+) and a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's made 479 appearances, including 61 starts early in his career, and he's notched 32 saves. He's suited up for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, and San Diego Padres. This year marks his second stint with the Dodgers, having previously pitched for them during the 2018 season.

The Dodgers entered Thursday with a majors-leading 104-46 record. They've already clinched the National League West, their ninth division title in 10 attempts.