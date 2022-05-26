The Dodgers are going to retire number 14, in honor of Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, in a pre-game ceremony on June 4, the team announced Thursday.

"When you mention all-time greats in Dodger history, Gil Hodges is among the finest to ever don Dodger blue," said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten in a statement. "We are thrilled that he will finally take his place in Cooperstown alongside the games greats and look forward to honoring him."

Hodges now joins the following Dodgers with retired numbers:

1 - Pee Wee Reese

2 - Tommy Lasorda

4 - Duke Snider

19 - Jim Gilliam

20 - Don Sutton

24 - Walter Alston

32 - Sandy Koufax

39 - Roy Campanella

42 - Jackie Robinson

53 - Don Drysdale

Hodges, who died in 1972 at age 47, spent parts of 16 seasons playing for the Dodgers, the first 12 in Brooklyn and last four in Los Angeles. He was a starter on the 1955 and 1959 World Series championship teams. He was also an eight-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove first baseman.

In Hodges' playing career, he hit .273/.359/.487 (120 OPS+) with 1,921 hits, 295 doubles, 370 home runs, 1,274 RBI and 1,105 runs scored. In franchise history, Hodges is second in homers and RBI, third in total bases, extra-base hits and walks, and fifth in runs scored.

He also managed nine seasons, including 1969 for the World Series champion Mets.

Those accomplishments got Hodges inducted into the Hall of Fame this past December via the Golden Days committee.

Hodges' son, Gil Jr., and daughter, Irene, will take part in the number retiring ceremony at Dodger Stadium a week from Saturday. It'll be a banner summer for the Hodges family, as the posthumous Hall of Fame induction for Gil will take part July 24.