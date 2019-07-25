Dodgers trade for Astros first baseman Tyler White, who was designated for assignment by Houston
White will give Los Angeles another right-handed bat off the bench
The Dodgers have acquired first baseman Tyler White, who was recently designated for assignment by the Astros, reports The Athletic's Jake Kaplan. The acquisition was via trade, and the Astros received minor league right-handed pitcher Andre Scrubb in return, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand adds.
White, 28, struggled in 71 games for the Astros this season, hitting .225/.320/.330 with a .650 OPS. He had three home runs and 21 RBI in his 218 at-bats with Houston. The Astros drafted White as a 33rd-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, and he later won the starting first baseman job in 201. White had his best season in 2018, posting a .276/.354/.533 slash line with 12 homers in 66 games.
White was designated for assignment following Friday's game. Houston had seven days to trade White or expose him to waivers.
Scrubb, 24, was 6-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 29 games (2 starts) for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. An eighth-round pick in 2016, Scrubb has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level.
