After giving up two runs in the first inning against the Pirates on Sunday, Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow was removed from the game with what the Dodgers later called right shoulder discomfort. He went out for his warm up pitches before summoning manager Dave Roberts and a trainer. He then left the game due to an apparent injury. Ben Casparius replaced Glasnow on the mound.

Glasnow could be seen rotating his shoulder before the pitch then reacted immediately with a shout after releasing.

The Dodgers entered the season with great rotation depth and that depth is being strenuously tested at present. Tony Gonsolin, Kyle Hurt, Clayton Kershaw, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan, Blake Snell and Gavin Stone are currently on the injured list, leaving Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, Dustin May and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the rotation. Gonsolin is slated to rejoin the rotation this coming week, but there's still plenty of concern with this group. If Glasnow needs an IL stint, Casparius is likely the one to be slotted back into the rotation.

Glasnow, 31, is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 23 strikeouts against 11 walks in 18 innings this season. He was removed after four innings last start due to lower leg cramps.

The Dodgers entered Sunday with a 17-10 record after starting the season 8-0.