The Dodgers entered Sunday with a whopping seven starting pitchers on the injured list. Sunday's starter, Tyler Glasnow, will be looking to avoid joining the long list. He left the game after four innings and 52 pitches with what appears to be an ankle injury. Glasnow could be seen shaking his right ankle on the mound and possibly limping during the fourth inning.

There's no word just yet as to the severity of the injury or if Glasnow will miss any time due the issue.

Glasnow, 31, has been a major-league pitcher for parts of 10 seasons but has never made more than 22 starts in a season, topping out at 134 innings for his career high. He's only reached 100 innings three times.

So far this season, Glasnow is 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 17 innings.

As noted, the Dodgers' injured list is pretty crowded with pitching. Blake Snell was the latest to join the group that already included Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Kyle Hurt, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone. Also keep in mind that Shohei Ohtani is still building himself back up as a pitcher in his recovery from major elbow surgery and is only not on the injured list because he's serving as the full-time designated hitter.

The Dodgers also have five relievers on the injured list.

Still, the Dodgers are rich with pitching depth. Despite the injuries, they entered Sunday 15-7 on the season, which was only a half-game behind the Padres for first place in the NL West and the best record in baseball.

The rotation, at present, is Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Dustin May.