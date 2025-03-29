Prior to their eventual 8-5 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers in 10 innings on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled and handed out their 2024 World Series rings.

The Dodgers, you'll recall, prevailed in five games over the New York Yankees in last year's World Series and, in doing so, secured the eighth championship in franchise history. As for the ring, here's a look:

And here it is in "action":

As for the ring itself, it's made of 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and sapphires. Jostens, the maker of the rings, goes into detail about the specific touches in a press release:

"The ring top features the iconic LA logo crafted from 17 custom-cut sapphires and surrounded with 47 diamonds. Encircling the logo is a sunburst shape that represents the sunny climate of Los Angeles and features 34 sapphires. On the left and right sides of the ring top are 4 large round diamonds, symbolizing the 8 World Championship titles. An additional 20 diamonds are set along the sides. Adorning the top and bottom of the ring top is the Dodgers 2024 title, WORLD CHAMPIONS, set meticulously with 53 diamonds. "A row of 46 diamonds is set along the perimeter of the ring top. Completing the top and bottom edges of the ring are 8 princess-cut sapphires. An additional 108 diamonds cascade from the ring top down the edges of the ring, creating a border around the side panels. "Using a specialized hinge mechanism, the top of the ring opens to reveal added storytelling details. Upon opening, Dodger Stadium is displayed in incredible detail and features the Commissioner's Trophy with 1 diamond, commemorating the 2024 World Series victory. Above, 8 diamonds celebrate the 8 World Championships in Dodgers history. The years 1883 and 2024 are featured, paying tribute to 142 seasons. The left side of the ring top interior features a piece from the bases used in the World Series with the Dodgers City Connect logo in gold. Encircling the base are 34 sapphires honoring the late Dodgers pitcher, Fernando Valenzuela. "The left side of the ring features the recipient's name, symbolic of their contribution to the season. Below, a row of 14 princess-cut sapphires sit atop the iconic Dodger Stadium sign, displaying the player jersey number set in diamonds. Two palm trees make up the background, synonymous with Los Angeles. Completing the left side of the ring is the Major League Baseball logo. "The right side of the ring proudly displays the words LOS ANGELES, which pays homage to the home of the Dodgers since 1958. Below, a row of 14 princess-cut sapphires sit atop the championship year date, 2024, set with 29 diamonds. The Dodgers logo is situated among palm trees to complete the right side. "The interior of the ring features the LA logo between the championship year date. Below are the logos and series results of the opponents defeated by the Dodgers on their road to become World Series Champions. As a personal touch, players receive their unique signature on the interior palm of the ring. Completing the outer palm is a row of 5 diamonds, representing the 5 runs the Dodgers overcame to win the World Series, an MLB record."

The row of five diamonds noted at the end, as implied, refers to the Dodgers' comeback in the decisive Game 5 in the Bronx. Down 5-0 early, the Dodgers in the fifth inning put five unearned runs on Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to tie it. The Yankees took the lead back in the sixth with a run of their own, but the Dodgers plated two in the eighth on a pair of sac flies to claim the lead for good.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty started that game for the Dodgers, and he was indeed on hand for Friday's festivities at Dodger Stadium. However, he was there as the starting pitcher for the Tigers, with whom he signed a two-year free-agent contract this past offseason. The Dodgers acquired Flaherty at last year's trade deadline from Detroit, and he was a key presence for them down the stretch and in the postseason. While Flaherty did not participate in the ring ceremony -- he was warming up at the time -- he did receive his ring.

With a superstar core still in place and an active winter behind them, the Dodgers are the consensus favorites to win the World Series again in 2025 and, thus, enjoy another round of championship rings.