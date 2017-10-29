Dodgers vs. Astros World Series: A.J. Hinch says Ken Giles might not close Game 5

HOUSTON -- The Astros fell in Game 4 of the World Series to the Dodgers in part because closer Ken Giles once again struggled to get outs. Heading into Game 5, Giles has an 11.74 ERA through seven appearances this postseason. In 1 2/3 innings against the Dodgers in the World Series, he's allowed five runs on four hits and a pair of hits.

Those struggles probably led Houston manager A.J. Hinch to say this prior to Game 5 on Sunday when asked about the prospect of protecting a ninth-inning lead:

"I'm not sure who it will go to, but it most likely won't go to Ken tonight."

Giles has thrown just eight pitches since Game 2, so this presumably isn't a rest thing, especially ahead of Monday's travel day. Instead, it's likely a confidence thing, certainly on the part of Hinch and possibly on the part of Giles himself. Hinch has other options. Chris Devenski, Joe Musgrove, and Will Harris all pitched in Game 4, but prior to that they all had two days of rest. Presumably, all four will be available on Sunday night. There's also Collin McHugh, and Hinch has of course shown a willingness to let starters work high-leverage relief innings in the postseason.