Watch Now: Tempers Flare As Dodgers And Astros Meet For 1st Time This Season ( 1:43 )

The Los Angeles Dodgers (3-2) will host the Houston Astros (3-2) on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. After the two clubs met for the first time since Houston's sign-stealing scandal Tuesday, they'll return to the diamond for the series finale in Houston. During Tuesday's game (LAD 5, HOU 2), both clubs exchanged words and dugouts cleared in the sixth inning, but no brawls occurred since the league's health and safety protocol includes severe discipline for fighting.

The Astros were found to have illegally stolen signs during their run to a 2017 World Series title this past offseason. The club used replay monitors and a "trash-can banging scheme" to signal their hitters at the plate. The league sanctioned Houston and shortly thereafter manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were dismissed by the club their roles in the scandal. The Dodgers lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series in seven games.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday, July 29 | Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, AT&T SportsNet Southwest | Stream: ESPN app

Odds: Dodgers -130; Astros +120; O/U: 10 runs (via WIlliam Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dodgers: Rookie right-hander Dustin May makes his second start of 2020. The rotation depth in Los Angeles is suddenly looking pretty thin after David Price opted out of the 2020 season and Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood both are on the injured list. It would be encouraging for the 22-year-old May to produce another strong outing. May took Kershaw's spot in the 2020 season opener against the Giants on July 23, allowing just one run on seven hits with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. The Wednesday start will mark his first against the Astros and his third career interleague appearance, with May combining for four scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

Astros: Across the way, Houston will send out a rookie right-hander of their own in Cristian Javier, who will be making his first career start. Javier's filling in as an emergency starter after Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander landed on the 10-day IL due to a forearm strain. The Verlander injury to start the season only adds to the free agency losses of Gerrit Cole, Wade Miley, and Collin McHugh. Javier, 23, made his major league debut against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, allowing one hit while recording one strikeout in a scoreless inning of relief. In his time split between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2019, Javier posted a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 113 2/3 innings.

Prediction, pick



I'll go with the Dodgers. They'll complete the road series sweep thanks to a strong start from May and continued offensive production from their potent lineup. Pick: Dodgers 6, Astros 3.