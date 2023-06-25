A star-studded showdown on Sunday Night Baseball features the Houston Astros (41-36) battling the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33). The Dodgers are currently playing well, winning four straight, including two in a row over the Astros. In Game 2, Los Angeles beat Houston 8-7. Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.92 ERA) is on the hill for the Dodgers, while Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.78 ERA) gets the start for the Astros.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Astros vs. Dodgers odds. Before you make any Dodgers vs. Astros picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Dodgers and revealed its predictions and best bets. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Dodgers vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -135, Astros +115

Astros vs. Dodgers run line: Houston +1.5 (-170)

Astros vs. Dodgers over/under: 8.5 runs

HOU: The Astros are 8-1 in their last nine games after losing the first two games of a series

LAD: The Dodgers are 4-0 in their last four overall

Why you should back the Dodgers



First baseman Freddie Freeman has a big frame on the diamond. Freeman is able to pile up hits and runs due to his great instincts at the plate. The 33-year-old ranks sixth in the MLB in both batting average (.316) and OPS (.941). He also has 14 home runs and 47 RBI. On June 21 against the Los Angeles Angels, Freeman was 1-of-4 with a solo home run.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez has been a consistent offensive outlet for this group. Martinez utilizes his power to smash the ball around the yard and be an effective run-producer. He's first on the team in RBI (48), to go along with 16 home runs and a batting average of .254. Martinez has tallied a hit in six of his last seven games.

Why you should back the Astros

Third baseman Alex Bregman is a reliable weapon for Houston. Bregman has a compact and quick swing that produces plenty of line-drive hits. The 29-year-old uses his solid range and arm strength to be a sound defender on the corner. Bregman is hitting .249 with 11 home runs and 48 RBI. On Saturday, he was 2-of-5 with a double, a homer, and four RBI.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker uses his outstanding hands and awareness to own solid bat speed. Tucker has a knack for making consistent contact and generating offense. The 26-year-old is batting .275 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI. On June 23 against the Dodgers, Tucker belted a solo home run.

