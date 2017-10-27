Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, start time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 World Series

Dodgers vs. Astros World Series (1-1)





Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Starting Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live Stats: GameTracker

The Astros stole home field advantage for the World Series in a classic extra innings match-up in Game 2 that saw eight total home runs. Now, Lance McCullers Jr. will have to keep the momentum going in Game 3, as the Astros bats overpowered the much-discussed Dodgers bullpen. Jose Altuve stepped up in a big way, among other Astro bats, while the Dodgers simply couldn't handle the offensive onslaught of Houston.

Yu Darvish will now have an opportunity to quiet those bats, as he is having an excellent postseason of his own. Darvish will be trying to normalize an order that took about 15 innings to wake up, but Houston fans are hoping is now here to stay. He has the stuff for it, but it will be no mean feat at home against the Astros and a crowd coming off of its franchise's first World Series win. Now 1-1, the Astros will try to take a pivotal Game 3, but the Dodgers bats gained some life as well in Game 2. They did so a bit late, but it's perfectly clear that this series won't be all pitching moving forward.