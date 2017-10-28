Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 4 live stream info, TV channel, start time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 World Series
After roughing up Yu Darvish in Game 3, the Astros lead the series 2-1
Dodgers vs. Astros World Series (Astros lead 2-1)
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Charlie Morton
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Series to date
In Game 3 on Friday, the Astros jumped on Yu Darvish early and knocked him out of the game in the second inning. It was the shortest start of his MLB career -- it was the first time he failed to complete three full innings as a big leaguer -- and also the first time he failed to record a strikeout. Lance McCullers Jr. kept the Dodgers in check into the sixth inning before Brad Peacock recorded an old school save with 3 2/3 hitless innings.
Los Angeles will go into Game 4 with a bit of a bullpen mess on their hands. Wood generally does not pitch deep into games and their bullpen was taxed in Game 3 thanks to Darvish's short start. Kenta Maeda figures to be unavailable after throwing 2 2/3 innings and 42 pitches on Friday. The Astros, meanwhile, have a rested bullpen aside from Peacock, and their offense is really starting to come to life. They scored two runs in the first 16 innings of the World Series, and have scored 11 runs in 12 innings since.
Live updates
-
Wood comes up big in L.A.'s Game 4 win
Alex Wood came through in Game 4 with a big outing to help out a taxed Dodgers bullpen
-
Things to know about World Series Game 4
Cody Bellinger finally broke out of his World Series slump
-
Pederson goes full Cousins after homer
Pederson was curious to know if his teammates liked that
-
Game 4: MLB airs Stand Up to Cancer spot
MLB continues to be heavily involved in the fight against cancer
-
One on One: Yankees great Mariano Rivera
The legendary closer talked to CBS Sports on the occasion of the MLB's annual reliever awa...
-
Dodgers vs. Astros Game 4 live updates
Follow live updates from World Series Game 4 between the Astros and Dodgers
Add a Comment