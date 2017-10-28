Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 4 odds: Picks from a red-hot Vegas legend

The 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers continues on Saturday night as Houston looks to take a 3-1 lead after knocking off L.A. 5-3 in Game 3.



The Astros are -125 money line favorites in Game 4, meaning you'd have to wager $125 to win $100. That's up from an open of -115.



The Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, is 8.5, up half-a-run after opening at eight.



Before you bet on Game 4 of the World Series, you'll want to see what Vegas legend Kenny White has to say.



White learned the bookmaking business on his father's knee. By age 24, he was running a sportsbook and at 26 he was setting lines for Vegas' biggest casinos. He's the go-to source on Vegas odds and one of the industry's legends.



He's also nailed 9 of his last 12 MLB Over-Under picks, which is no surprise given he's made his living spotting mistakes in Vegas odds. He literally has his pulse on Vegas sportsbooks.



White knows the two pitchers in this matchup - Alex Wood for Los Angeles and Charlie Morton for Houston - have struggled at times this postseason.



Morton blanked the Yankees in Game 7 of the ALCS with a dominant five-inning shutout performance to help Houston advance to the World Series. But his previous start against the Yankees was a disaster, as he gave up seven earned runs in just 3.2 innings. His postseason ERA stands at 6.23.



Wood, meanwhile, has taken the hill just one time this postseason, giving up three earned runs in 4.2 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Cubs in the NLCS.



But just because both pitchers have struggled at times doesn't mean Game 4 of the World Series goes Over.



Morton and Wood combined for 30 wins during the regular season. Wood, an All-Star, had a masterful 2.72 ERA during the regular season, while Morton had a very respectable 3.62 ERA.



Only one game in the World Series thus far has gone over 8.5 runs, and it took extra innings to get there. It's a lofty total for two teams to hit on baseball's biggest stage.



White sees value in the Astros as the home favorites in this one. And SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh gives the Astros a 62 percent chance of winning the entire World Series.



He knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Astros-Dodgers goes Over or Under on Saturday.



So does Game 4 of the World Series go Over or Under?