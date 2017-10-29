Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 5 lineups: Turner shifts to DH due to calf issue

HOUSTON -- Game 5 of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros is set for Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. The series is tied at two, so we know there will be at least a Game 6 (and if we're lucky, a Game 7). By definition, this Game 5 is "pivotal" and it's a matchup between two aces and former Cy Young winners. Here's how to watch the game.

Now onto the lineups.

Visiting Dodgers

We see some shuffling here. Hernandez bumps all the way up to cleanup from ninth with a lefty on the hill (he hit .270/.367/.579 with 10 homers in 152 at-bats against lefties this year), knocking Bellinger down a spot.

Also, keep an eye on Turner. He was pulled for a pinch hitter in the ninth in Game 4 and after the game, manager Dave Roberts said a possible bum calf was the issue.

"He got hit on the calf at some point tonight, and so he just told me, just to keep an eye on him. And once he got to third base, I felt he went first to third and if there was a medium fly ball that Joc would hit or something like that, I felt that I didn't want to push him too much, make sure he's available for tomorrow, and don't want to put him in harm's way. That's it. He said he's fine and he'll be ready to go tomorrow."

Keeping Turner off the field is surely precautionary, but, again, it's worth keeping an eye on how he runs.

With Turner needing the DH spot and the Dodgers facing a lefty, Game 4 co-hero Joc Pederson is out of the lineup, with Culberson taking second and Forsythe shifting to third.

Home Astros

No changes or surprises here. It's their second look of the series against Kershaw after he pretty well dominated them in Game 1, allowing only a solo homer to Bregman while striking out 11 against zero walks in seven innings. Now that it's the second time in the series, perhaps the Astros get better cuts against him. Then again, maybe not. It's unpredictable and that's part of what makes it so damn fun.