Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 5 live stream info, TV channel, start time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 World Series
The 2017 World Series is now a best-of-three series
Dodgers vs. Astros World Series (2-2)
Date: Sunday, Oct. 29
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Dallas Keuchel
TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Live in-game updates:
Thanks to another Ken Giles postseason meltdown, the Dodgers' offense came to life in the ninth inning of Game 4 on Saturday, when Los Angeles scored five runs to turn a 1-1 game into a 6-1 game. Giles has now allowed a run in six of his seven postseason appearances. Goodness. The Dodgers had scored three runs total in their previous 17 innings before the five-run outburst in Game 4. The World Series is now tied 2-2 and, therefore, is a best-of-three series. First team to win two gets the title.
Game 5, the final game of the year at Minute Maid Park one way or the other, will feature a rematch of Game 1, with Kershaw and Keuchel on the mound. The Dodgers bullpen is pretty taxed -- Brandon Morrow has pitched four times in the last five days and likely won't be available Sunday -- and since this is Kershaw's final start of 2017, you can be sure manager Dave Roberts will let him empty the tank. In a perfect world, Kershaw hands the ball right to Kenley Jansen. As for the Astros, manager A.J. Hinch is hoping for as much length as possible from Keuchel. What happens after that? That's a bit up in the air.
-
SportsLine: Updated World Series odds
The Dodgers are the favorites again
-
Report: Nats to hire Martinez as manager
Martinez spent most of the past decade as Joe Maddon's right-hand man
-
A's Maxwell arrested on gun charge
Maxwell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly...
-
Wood bucked trend in WS Gm. 4 outing
All signs pointed toward calamity going in, but Wood performed on the biggest stage
-
Forsythe keeps shining under the radar
Forsythe came through with a big hit that ended up being totally overshadowed
-
How best-of-three Series now sets up
We're tied 2-2 in the 2017 World Series, which means it's time for a reset
Add a Comment