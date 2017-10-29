Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 5 live stream info, TV channel, start time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 World Series

Dodgers vs. Astros World Series (2-2)





Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Starting Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Dallas Keuchel

TV Channel: Fox (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV

Live Stats: GameTracker

Thanks to another Ken Giles postseason meltdown, the Dodgers' offense came to life in the ninth inning of Game 4 on Saturday, when Los Angeles scored five runs to turn a 1-1 game into a 6-1 game. Giles has now allowed a run in six of his seven postseason appearances. Goodness. The Dodgers had scored three runs total in their previous 17 innings before the five-run outburst in Game 4. The World Series is now tied 2-2 and, therefore, is a best-of-three series. First team to win two gets the title.

Game 5, the final game of the year at Minute Maid Park one way or the other, will feature a rematch of Game 1, with Kershaw and Keuchel on the mound. The Dodgers bullpen is pretty taxed -- Brandon Morrow has pitched four times in the last five days and likely won't be available Sunday -- and since this is Kershaw's final start of 2017, you can be sure manager Dave Roberts will let him empty the tank. In a perfect world, Kershaw hands the ball right to Kenley Jansen. As for the Astros, manager A.J. Hinch is hoping for as much length as possible from Keuchel. What happens after that? That's a bit up in the air.