Dodgers vs. Astros World Series lineups: Gurriel remains starter in Game 4
The Astros look to take a commanding lead while the Dodgers hope to even things up
HOUSTON -- After two straight Astros wins, they now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven World Series. The Dodgers are looking to even things up while the Astros would love to push within one win of a championship. Here's how to watch Game 4, which starts at 8:20 p.m. ET.
The roof will be closed again, so there's no weather impact. Also, we now know that Yuli Gurriel will be suspended but not until the 2018 regular season.
Onto the lineups.
Visiting Dodgers
- Chris Taylor, CF
- Corey Seager, SS
- Justin Turner, 3B
- Cody Bellinger, 1B
- Yasiel Puig, RF
- Logan Forsythe, 2B
- Austin Barnes, C
- Joc Pederson, DH
- Enrique Hernandez, LF
LHP Alex Wood
This is the same lineup as Game 3 for Dave Roberts. His offense is struggling but the World Series isn't really the time to tinker and sit the horses that got you here. As I wrote earlier, they could really stand to see Bellinger get things moving.
Pitching-wise, keep in mind that reliever Kenta Maeda is unavailable and stud setup man Brandon Morrow has seen a huge spike in workload.
Home Astros
- George Springer, CF
- Alex Bregman, 3B
- Jose Altuve, 2B
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Yuli Gurriel, 1B
- Josh Reddick, RF
- Evan Gattis, DH
- Marwin Gonzalez, LF
- Brian McCann, C
RHP Charlie Morton
Same thing as the Dodgers, A.J. Hinch is sticking with the same lineup as Game 3. Not really much to comment on here. The Astros would surely love to pounce on Wood early and get into that tired Dodgers' bullpen. This season against lefties, the Astros were fourth in average, fourth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among MLB teams.
