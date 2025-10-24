The 2025 World Series begins Friday night when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 at Rogers Centre. It will be the first World Series game in Toronto since Game 6 of the 1993 Fall Classic, which ended on Joe Carter's iconic walk-off home run. The Dodgers enter as series favorites (-215 on DraftKings) and are looking to become baseball's first repeat champions since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. Game 1 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Blue Jays are looking to win their first World Series since their back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993. Those are the only two titles in franchise history. One way or the other, something that has not happened in a very long time will happen this series.

Rookie righty Trey Yesavage will be on the mound for the Blue Jays in Game 1. The Dodgers will counter with two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who has been excellent so far this postseason.

