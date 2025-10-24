Skip to Main Content
World Series Game 1 live updates: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays score, analysis as Shohei Ohtani, Vlad Guerrero begin

The Dodgers and Jays are kicking off the 2025 Fall Classic on Friday night

By
1 min read

The 2025 World Series begins Friday night when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 at Rogers Centre. It will be the first World Series game in Toronto since Game 6 of the 1993 Fall Classic, which ended on Joe Carter's iconic walk-off home run. The Dodgers enter as series favorites (-215 on DraftKings) and are looking to become baseball's first repeat champions since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. Game 1 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The Blue Jays are looking to win their first World Series since their back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993. Those are the only two titles in franchise history. One way or the other, something that has not happened in a very long time will happen this series.

Rookie righty Trey Yesavage will be on the mound for the Blue Jays in Game 1. The Dodgers will counter with two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who has been excellent so far this postseason.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 1 below.

Dodgers Game 1 starting lineup

Here's how the Dodgers are lining up in Game 1. Shohei Ohtani will lead things off in his first action since a historic three-homer game a week ago in NLCS Game 4.

 
Blue Jays Game 1 starting lineup

Bo Bichette is back for the Jays. The star infielder has not played in seven weeks after hurting his knee in a home-plate collision. He's not just in the Game 1 starting lineup, but he's hitting cleanup and playing second base for the first time in his MLB career.

Here's how the Jays line up against Blake Snell:

How has Snell been so dominant?

Blake Snell has been the best pitcher of October. The two-time Cy Young winner is looking for his first World Series ring. He could very well make two starts in the Fall Classic to help get the Dodgers over the finish line. Snell has an ERA of 0.86 this October in three playoff starts. Julian McWilliams has more from Toronto on his dominance:

'He's peaking:' Why Dodgers ace Blake Snell has been the most dominant pitcher in the 2025 MLB playoffs
Julian McWilliams
'He's peaking:' Why Dodgers ace Blake Snell has been the most dominant pitcher in the 2025 MLB playoffs
 
The NFL's Buffalo Bills have spoken

Dayn Perry
October 24, 2025, 8:19 PM
Oct. 24, 2025, 4:19 pm EDT
