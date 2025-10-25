Skip to Main Content
World Series Game 2 live updates: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays score, highlights as L.A. tries to even Fall Classic

The Dodgers are still favored in the series despite a Game 1 loss on Friday night

The World Series continues Saturday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Thanks to a nine-run sixth inning, the Blue Jays blew out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday and are three wins away from the franchise's first championship since their back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993. The Dodgers must win four times in six games to become baseball's first repeat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. Game 2 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Toronto sends ace right-hander Kevin Gausman to the mound in Game 2 on Saturday. The Dodgers counter with righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw the first postseason complete game in eight years last time out. 

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 2 below.

Home team wins Game 1

When the home team wins Game 1 of the World Series, it is overwhelmingly likely to win the series as a whole. The last time a home team won Game 1 of the World Series and lost the series was 2016, when the Cubs lost on the road but came back to win in seven games.

Matt Snyder
October 25, 2025, 11:48 PM
Oct. 25, 2025, 7:48 pm EDT
 
Be interesting to see whether Jays manager John Schneider is holding off on playing Bichette on back-to-back days in his return from a knee injury or whether he's planning on starting him only against lefties, as was the case in Game 1. 

Dayn Perry
October 25, 2025, 11:39 PM
Oct. 25, 2025, 7:39 pm EDT
 
Dodgers' Game 2 lineup

Here's how the Dodgers will line up in Game 2 against righty Kevin Gausman:

 
Bo Bichette out of Jays' Game 2 lineup

Bo Bichette made his return from a knee injury on Friday night in Game 1 after missing seven weeks. Bichette had a productive game before leaving for a pinch-runner in the sixth inning. Bichette, who played second base for the first time in his MLB career in Game 1, is not in the Game 2 lineup.

Toronto manager John Schneider said Bichette will be available off the bench on Saturday night.
