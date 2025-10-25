The World Series continues Saturday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Thanks to a nine-run sixth inning, the Blue Jays blew out the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday and are three wins away from the franchise's first championship since their back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993. The Dodgers must win four times in six games to become baseball's first repeat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. Game 2 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Toronto sends ace right-hander Kevin Gausman to the mound in Game 2 on Saturday. The Dodgers counter with righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw the first postseason complete game in eight years last time out.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 2 below.