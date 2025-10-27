Blue Jays starting lineup
George Springer DH
Nathan Lukes LF
Vladimir Guerrero 1B
Bo Bichette 2B
Daulton Varsho CF
Alejandro Kirk C
Addison Barger RF
Ernie Clement 3B
Andres Giménez SS
Max Scherzer SP
Monday's pivotal Game 3 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers is upon us. With the best-of-seven series tied 1-1, the scene now shifts Dodger Stadium for Games 3, 4, and 5. With the series knotted up, Game 3 becomes even more essential. Indeed, across all of MLB postseason history, the team with a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven playoff series goes on to win that series a bit more than 70% of the time. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
Monday's starting pitching matchup pits future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer for the visiting Jays against right-hander Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers. The 41-year-old Scherzer this postseason has made one start, ALCS Game 4 against the Seattle Mariners, and in that start he allowed two runs in 5 ⅔ innings with five strikeouts and four walks. Glasnow has made one relief appearance and a pair of starts during the Dodgers' current playoff run. Over those combined 13 ⅓ innings, Glasnow has an ERA of 0.68 with 18 strikeouts and eight walks.
Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts SS
Freddie Freeman 1B
Will Smith C
Max Muncy 3B
Teoscar Hernandez RF
Tommy Edman 2B
Enrique Hernandez LF
Andy Pages CF
Tyler Glasnow SP
Historically, teams that take a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 71% of the time. You don't have to look back far for the last team that came back from down 2-1 in the World Series though. The Astros did it against the Phillies in 2022. The Phillies blew the Astros out 7-0 in Game 3, and never won again (and got no-hit in Game 4).
Max Scherzer is getting the ball in Game 3 of the World Series tonight. He's on the hunt for his third World Series title. He has 41 and is heading to the Hall of Fame after he hangs up his spikes. But, according to Scherzer, that might not be anytime too soon. Here's more on Mad Max wanting to continue his career:
