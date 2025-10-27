Monday's pivotal Game 3 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers is upon us. With the best-of-seven series tied 1-1, the scene now shifts Dodger Stadium for Games 3, 4, and 5. With the series knotted up, Game 3 becomes even more essential. Indeed, across all of MLB postseason history, the team with a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven playoff series goes on to win that series a bit more than 70% of the time. Game 3 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Monday's starting pitching matchup pits future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer for the visiting Jays against right-hander Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers. The 41-year-old Scherzer this postseason has made one start, ALCS Game 4 against the Seattle Mariners, and in that start he allowed two runs in 5 ⅔ innings with five strikeouts and four walks. Glasnow has made one relief appearance and a pair of starts during the Dodgers' current playoff run. Over those combined 13 ⅓ innings, Glasnow has an ERA of 0.68 with 18 strikeouts and eight walks.

