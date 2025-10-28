Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers, Blue Jays take 2-1 lead
The Blue Jays have bounced back. After a Nathan Lukes single to start the inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit a home run to left-center.
It is 2-1 Blue Jays here in the top of the third.
The 2025 World Series will continue on Tuesday night with Game 4 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers took a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series overnight, when they defeated the Blue Jays 6-5 in extra innings. Freddie Freeman, as he did last October, provided the heroics with a walk-off home run to begin the bottom of the 18th.
The Dodgers are now two wins away from becoming MLB's first repeat champion since the New York Yankees won the 1998-2000 World Series.
Game 4 sees the Dodgers turn to Shohei Ohtani, fresh off an historic performance that included four extra-base hits and five walks. The Blue Jays counter with right-hander Shane Bieber. Game 4 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
We at CBS Sports will be here throughout Game 4 to provide highlights, live updates, and running commentary and analysis. You can find all that just below.
The Blue Jays have bounced back. After a Nathan Lukes single to start the inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit a home run to left-center.
It is 2-1 Blue Jays here in the top of the third.
Good ol' fashioned rally here. Walk, single, sac fly. It's 1-0 Dodgers as Enrique Hernández lifts a sac fly to deep right field, bringing home Max Muncy. Bieber is up to 37 pitches through two innings.
The Dodgers have had a ton of warning track fly balls the last two games. Last night you could blame it on the cool air and the marine layer. It's in the 80s and warm there now though.
Gonna have to do better than this too, Blue Jays.
The Jays have had multiple runners on with 2 outs 11 different times this World Series. They have yet to drive in a run.— James G (@orth.ca) October 28, 2025 at 8:42 PM
Alejandro Kirk is such a great defender behind the plate. Way quicker and more athletic than he looks.
Kirk was, statistically, the best goalie in the majors.
After a one-out walk, Tommy Edman singled up the middle, so the Dodgers have runners on first and third with one out. Lots of ways to score the game's first run now.
👀
Gonna have to do better than this, Blue Jays.
How does Ohtani even remain upright with his workload? My back hurts and all I did was watch 18 innings of baseball last night.
He only needed seven pitches to go 1-2-3.
I always enjoy watching him pitch because his command is so good. His strikes are on the corners and his misses are out of the zone rather than hittable. Rarely leaves something middle-middle.
Ohtani has reached base in 11 straight plate appearances, and 14 straight at Dodger Stadium.
Mookie Betts need to punish the Jays.
For the third time in four games, the Blue Jays had multiple runners on base in the first inning, but did not score. I understand the "getting the pitch count up is a win" thing, but at some point they have to break through and deliver an early punch.
(Kind of, nothing is close)
They are pitching to Ohtani.
On the off chance this happens, I'll put my marker down now: a leadoff intentional walk is nonsensical. There are situations where putting a player on is the right call; this would not be it, and the more you color outside those lines, the more likely you are to be burned.
Ohtani gets an Alejandro Kirk pop up. He needed 19 pitches there and walked Bichette after a 1-2 count.
After a foul out and strikeout, Ohtani walked Bo Bichette and then Addison Barger just perfectly placed a squibber for an infield hit.
No idea if it means anything, but Ohtani is very heavy with the sweeper so far.
Already a highlight play:
Ohtani's first pitch is a 97 mph fastball above the zone for a ball. His second pitch is popped up to left. Enrique Hernández reaches over the side wall to catch it.
He was on base nine times last night and had a lot of long innings running the bases. He was cramping up late. We've never seen a pitcher in this situation before. Then again, he's Shohei Freaking Ohtani.
Yes. Keep it to a tight nine innings.
Here we go. Game 4. What do you say we stick to a tidy nine innings this time?
Orel "the Bulldog" Hershiser throwing out the first pitch. He was the World Series MVP in 1988 with two complete games. He even drove home two runs in one of his starts.
I know the Dodgers are excellent and Shohei Ohtani is an otherworldly player, but there's a chance he will never make another World Series start as a pitcher after tonight. Savor it. The guy reached base nine times (!) last night and now he's starting on the mound. We're not gonna see anything like this ever again in our lifetimes.
Let's get this show on the road!
If the Blue Jays win tonight, it's a 2-2 series, which means it will become a best-of-three, and the Blue Jays will have home field advantage. If the Dodgers win, well, they'll have a 3-1 lead and three chances to win one game. Historically, teams with a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 85% of the time. The last 3-1 comeback in the World Series wasn't that long ago: Cubs over Cleveland in 2016. Still, Toronto wants to even this up tonight, and not have to make a 3-1 comeback.