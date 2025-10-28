The 2025 World Series will continue on Tuesday night with Game 4 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers took a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series overnight, when they defeated the Blue Jays 6-5 in extra innings. Freddie Freeman, as he did last October, provided the heroics with a walk-off home run to begin the bottom of the 18th.

The Dodgers are now two wins away from becoming MLB's first repeat champion since the New York Yankees won the 1998-2000 World Series.

Game 4 sees the Dodgers turn to Shohei Ohtani, fresh off an historic performance that included four extra-base hits and five walks. The Blue Jays counter with right-hander Shane Bieber. Game 4 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

