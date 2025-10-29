Springer again absent from lineup
George Springer didn't appear in Game 4 after departing Game 3 with a side injury. Whether or not he appears in Game 5 is to be seen, but we know this much: he isn't in the starting lineup.
Here's a look at how Toronto is lining them up to begin Wednesday's tilt:
Davis Schneider LF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Bo Bichette DH
Alejandro Kirk C
Daulton Varsho CF
Ernie Clement 3B
Addison Barger RF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B
Andrés Giménez SS
Trey Yesavage RHP
The Jays did, however, leave the door open on Springer appearing as a pinch-hitter.
"George is feeling better. He's hitting the cage today. You guys probably saw him running outside. He hit off the machine, velocity, and we're kind of just seeing how he responds from that," manager John Schneider said before the game. "...So I think if he's not starting, there's a definite chance, you know, if he can pinch hit, I think he'll be ready to do that. So I'm juggling a lot right now to kind of see how everything unfolds and who else it affects, but George has made some significant progress."