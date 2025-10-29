Skip to Main Content
World Series Game 5 live updates: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays score and analysis as Los Angeles shakes up lineup

The Dodgers and Blue Jays are fighting for the World Series lead on Wednesday night in L.A.

The 2025 World Series continues Wednesday night with Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. The Toronto Blue Jays bounced back from the 18-inning marathon loss in Game 3 to beat Shohei Ohtani the pitcher in Game 4, and even the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2-2. The World Series is guaranteed to end in Toronto in either Game 6 or Game 7 this coming weekend. Wednesday's Game 5 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Game 5 will feature a Game 1 pitching rematch: Blake Snell vs. Trey Yesavage. Yesavage, Toronto's impressive rookie, labored and only went four innings in Game 1. Snell could only complete five innings that night, giving the Blue Jays a chance to go to work against the Dodgers' bullpen in an eventual 11-4 win. Both starters need to be better in Game 5 given each team's worn out relief crew.

Follow along below as CBS Sports provides live updates and analysis throughout Game 5.

Springer again absent from lineup

George Springer didn't appear in Game 4 after departing Game 3 with a side injury. Whether or not he appears in Game 5 is to be seen, but we know this much: he isn't in the starting lineup.

Here's a look at how Toronto is lining them up to begin Wednesday's tilt:

Davis Schneider LF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Bo Bichette DH
Alejandro Kirk C
Daulton Varsho CF
Ernie Clement 3B
Addison Barger RF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B
Andrés Giménez SS

Trey Yesavage RHP

The Jays did, however, leave the door open on Springer appearing as a pinch-hitter.

"George is feeling better. He's hitting the cage today. You guys probably saw him running outside. He hit off the machine, velocity, and we're kind of just seeing how he responds from that," manager John Schneider said before the game. "...So I think if he's not starting, there's a definite chance, you know, if he can pinch hit, I think he'll be ready to do that. So I'm juggling a lot right now to kind of see how everything unfolds and who else it affects, but George has made some significant progress."

 
Pages is indeed out of the lineup

Enrique Hernández slides over to center with Tommy Edman, who's playing through an ankle injury, staying at second base to limit his running. Here is L.A.'s Game 5 lineup:

Shohei Ohtani DH
Will Smith C
Mookie Betts SS
Freddie Freeman 1B
Teoscar Hernández RF
Tommy Edman 2B
Max Muncy 3B
Kiké Hernández CF
Alex Call LF 

Blake Snell SP

Pages is 1 for 15 in the World Series and is hitting .080/.115/.100 with 11 strikeouts and zero walks this postseason.

Dodgers make Game 5 lineup changes

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his lineup "might look a little different" in Game 5, and, according to ESPN, catcher Will Smith is moving up to the No. 2 spot with Mookie Betts dropping to third. Betts has not started a game lower than the No. 2 spot since 2021. Also, Alex Call will start in left field, either in place of Enrique Hernández or Andy Pages. 

The Dodgers have not yet announced their full lineup.The Dodgers have scored only three runs in their last 20 innings, two on solo homers. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman are hitting a combined .253/.388/.589 with eight home runs since the start of the NLDS. The rest of the Dodgers are hitting .210/.290/.306 with seven home runs during that time. Betts is 3 for 19 in the World Series and 5 for 34 since the start of the NLCS.
