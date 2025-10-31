Skip to Main Content
World Series Game 6 live updates: Blue Jays vs. Dodgers analysis as Toronto looks for first title in 32 years

The Blue Jays can clinch their first championship since 1993 on Friday night in Toronto

World Series Game 6 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays is upon us. The Blue Jays hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, which makes Friday night's clash a potential title-clincher for them and an elimination game for the defending champion Dodgers. After three games in Los Angeles, the scene now shifts back to Toronto's Rogers Centre for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7. Friday's game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The pitching matchup is a rematch of Game 2: Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers against Kevin Gausman for the Jays. Yamamoto has been a force this postseason. In four 2025 playoff starts, he's pitched to a 1.57 ERA with 26 strikeouts and four walks in 28 ⅔ innings. In his Game 2 start against Toronto, Yamamoto twirled a complete game -- his second in a row in these playoffs -- and allowed only one run on four hits. As for Gausman, he's made five starts this postseason, and in those games he has an ERA of 2.55 with 18 strikeouts and eight unintentional walks in 24 ⅔ innings. Against the Dodgers in Game 2, Gausman permitted three runs in 6 ⅔ innings. 

The Blue Jays are one win away from their first World Series title in 32 years. The Jays won back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993, with the latter coming in Game 6 at home on Joe Carter's walk-off home run against the Phillies.

CBS Sports will be here throughout Game 6 to provide live updates, highlights, and running commentary and analysis. You can find all that just below.

Dodgers lineup

Mookie Betts moves down in the lineup again, this team all the way to cleanup. Dave Roberts is clearly looking for some shakeup that will get the bat going

Shohei Ohtani DH
Will Smith C
Freddie Freeman 1B
Mookie Betts SS
Teoscar Hernández RF
Max Muncy 3B
Enrique Hernández LF
Tommy Edman CF
Miguel Rojas 2B

Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP

Kate Feldman
October 31, 2025, 8:02 PM
Oct. 31, 2025, 4:02 pm EDT
 
George Springer returns

After missing Games 4 and 5, George Springer is back in the lineup Friday night, leading off and DHing. That shifts Bo Bichette back to second base and Andres Giménez back to short.

"He was pretty close in Game 5," manager John Schneider said of Springer before the game Friday. "I think having the extra day and a half helped. I think kind of just the feedback we got from him in the last couple days helped, and watching him swing."

George Springer DH
Nathan Lukes LF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Bo Bichette 2B
Daulton Varsho CF
Alejandro Kirk C
Addison Barger RF
Ernie Clement 3B
Andres Giménez SS

Kevin Gausman SP

Kate Feldman
October 31, 2025, 7:40 PM
Oct. 31, 2025, 3:40 pm EDT
