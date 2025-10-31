World Series Game 6 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays is upon us. The Blue Jays hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, which makes Friday night's clash a potential title-clincher for them and an elimination game for the defending champion Dodgers. After three games in Los Angeles, the scene now shifts back to Toronto's Rogers Centre for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7. Friday's game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The pitching matchup is a rematch of Game 2: Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers against Kevin Gausman for the Jays. Yamamoto has been a force this postseason. In four 2025 playoff starts, he's pitched to a 1.57 ERA with 26 strikeouts and four walks in 28 ⅔ innings. In his Game 2 start against Toronto, Yamamoto twirled a complete game -- his second in a row in these playoffs -- and allowed only one run on four hits. As for Gausman, he's made five starts this postseason, and in those games he has an ERA of 2.55 with 18 strikeouts and eight unintentional walks in 24 ⅔ innings. Against the Dodgers in Game 2, Gausman permitted three runs in 6 ⅔ innings.

The Blue Jays are one win away from their first World Series title in 32 years. The Jays won back-to-back championships in 1992 and 1993, with the latter coming in Game 6 at home on Joe Carter's walk-off home run against the Phillies.

CBS Sports will be here throughout Game 6 to provide live updates, highlights, and running commentary and analysis. You can find all that just below.