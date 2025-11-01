It all comes down to this. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays are playing Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night. The Dodgers prevailed in Game 6 on Friday, evening the best-of-seven series at 3-3 and pushing the set to its limit. Now, the two sides will meet one last time to determine the World Series winner. The first World Series Game 7 since 2019 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Shohei Ohtani will be the Dodgers' starting pitcher. Ohtani will get the nod on the mound since he can remain in the game as the Dodgers' designated hitter. If Ohtani entered the game as a relief pitcher, he could only remain the DH as long as he was still on the mound. Tyler Glasnow, who got the final three outs of Game 6, figures to follow Ohtani for the Dodgers. The Jays' pitching plan is more straightforward. Max Scherzer, who boasts the longest winner-take-all résumé of any pitcher in MLB history, is starting for the home team.

The Dodgers are seeking to become MLB's first repeat champion since the New York Yankees won the 1998-2000 Fall Classics. Conversely, the Blue Jays are after their first crown since winning both the 1992 and 1993 World Series. Anything can happen in a single game, but for those wondering, MLB teams to take a 3-2 advantage in a best-of-seven series -- like the Blue Jays had in this series -- have won the series roughly 70% of the time.

CBS Sports will be providing live coverage throughout Game 7. You can follow along below.