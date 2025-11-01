Skip to Main Content
World Series Game 7 live updates: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays score, analysis with title on the line

Will the Dodgers win their second straight title? Or will the Jays capture their first championship since 1993?

It all comes down to this. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays are playing Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night. The Dodgers prevailed in Game 6 on Friday, evening the best-of-seven series at 3-3 and pushing the set to its limit. Now, the two sides will meet one last time to determine the World Series winner. The first World Series Game 7 since 2019 is streaming on fubo (Try for free). 

Shohei Ohtani will be the Dodgers' starting pitcher. Ohtani will get the nod on the mound since he can remain in the game as the Dodgers' designated hitter. If Ohtani entered the game as a relief pitcher, he could only remain the DH as long as he was still on the mound. Tyler Glasnow, who got the final three outs of Game 6, figures to follow Ohtani for the Dodgers. The Jays' pitching plan is more straightforward. Max Scherzer, who boasts the longest winner-take-all résumé of any pitcher in MLB history, is starting for the home team.

The Dodgers are seeking to become MLB's first repeat champion since the New York Yankees won the 1998-2000 Fall Classics. Conversely, the Blue Jays are after their first crown since winning both the 1992 and 1993 World Series. Anything can happen in a single game, but for those wondering, MLB teams to take a 3-2 advantage in a best-of-seven series -- like the Blue Jays had in this series -- have won the series roughly 70% of the time. 

CBS Sports will be providing live coverage throughout Game 7. You can follow along below.

Dodgers lineup

One night after his Big Hit, Mookie Betts remains in the cleanup spot.

Shohei Ohtani DH
Will Smith C
Freddie Freeman 1B
Mookie Betts SS
Max Muncy 3B
Teoscar Hernández RF
Tommy Edman CF
Enrique Hernández LF
Miguel Rojas 2B

Shohei Ohtani SP

Kate Feldman
November 1, 2025, 8:03 PM
Blue Jays lineup

George Springer stays in the lineup despite looking less than 100% in Game 6 and Alejandro Kirk is back after getting hit on the hand.

George Springer DH
Nathan Lukes LF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Bo Bichette 2B
Addison Barger RF
Alejandro Kirk C
Daulton Varsho CF
Ernie Clement 3B
Andres Giménez SS

Max Scherzer SP

Kate Feldman
November 1, 2025, 7:59 PM
This is ... a lot of baseball.

Tonight is the 2,477th game of 2025, including regular season and postseason That’s 5 more than in any other year in MLB history

— Sarah Langs (@slangsonsports.bsky.social) November 1, 2025 at 6:54 PM
Mike Axisa
November 1, 2025, 10:56 PM
The longest best-of-seven World Series ever

Thanks to that 18-inning Game 3 and the series going the distance, this will be the longest best-of-seven World Series ever. The Dodgers and Blue Jays have combined for 124 innings already and will play at least 17 more tonight (the Blue Jays are guaranteed to pitch nine innings and the Dodgers are guaranteed to pitch eight). Here are the most innings in World Series history:

1. 1912: 147 ⅔
2. 1919: 143
3. 2025: 141 at least
4. 1921: 141
5. 1903: 141

The 1912 World Series was a best-of-seven with a tie, so eight games were played. The 1919, 1921, and 1903 World Series were best of nines. So, by innings, this will be the longest best-of-seven World Series in history in which only seven games (not eight) were played. That is ... a lot of baseball.

Mike Axisa
November 1, 2025, 10:47 PM
The most winner-take-all games ever

This will be the seventh winner-take-all game this postseason, two more than any other postseason. Here are the series that went the distance this year:

-- World Series Game 7: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays
-- ALCS Game 7: Blue Jays 4, Mariners 3
-- NLDS Game 5: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
-- ALDS Game 5: Mariners 3, Tigers 2 in 15 innings
-- Wild Card Series Game 3: Cubs 3, Padres 1
-- Wild Card Series Game 3: Yankees 4, Red Sox 0
-- Wild Card Series Game 3: Tigers 6, Guardians 3

That's seven of the 11 postseason series going the distance. Obviously postseason bloat plays into this -- there are more postseason rounds and series than ever before -- but still, pretty cool we had so many winner-take-all games this October. 

Mike Axisa
November 1, 2025, 10:15 PM
Shohei Ohtani and his commendable choice in cold-weather outerwear

A fine topcoat, I say. 

Dayn Perry
November 1, 2025, 9:41 PM
Dayn Perry
November 1, 2025, 9:37 PM
The last World Series Game 7

This will be the first World Series Game 7 since 2019. That 2019 game is memorable for Howie Kendrick's game-changing home run off the foul pole in Houston. I was at that game and one of my vivid in-person sports memories is hearing the ball hit the foul pole, and the Houston crowd go dead silent. It was so quiet I could hear the Nationals' dugout celebrating from my spot in center field.

Mike Axisa
November 1, 2025, 9:30 PM
Dave Roberts has been here before

He's a tenured manager -- a future Hall of Famer -- who's skippered 116 postseason games and counting. Not surprisingly, Roberts has tread Game 7 ground before. Here's how he's done: 

Dave Roberts Career as Manager in Game 7

2025 World Series at TOR ?
2020 NLCS vs ATL Won
2018 NLCS at MIL Won
2017 World Series vs HOU Lost

Dayn Perry
November 1, 2025, 9:11 PM
Ernie Clement has probably been beaning up today

Here's the circumstantial evidence for this stirring claim: 

Dayn Perry
November 1, 2025, 8:18 PM
Dayn Perry
November 1, 2025, 8:09 PM
The home team in World Series Game 7s

The host of World Series Game 7 is just 19-21 all-time. As well, the road team has won four straight World Series Game 7s. Take note, Jays. 

Dayn Perry
November 1, 2025, 8:08 PM
Win or lose, Dodgers will make history tonight

Although, I would submit, it's not necessarily a good kind of history (the playoffs are too big now): 

Dayn Perry
November 1, 2025, 7:56 PM
