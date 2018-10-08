Dodgers vs. Braves final score, recap: Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman go deep in Game 3 and Atlanta stays alive

The Braves barged to a 5-0 lead in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers thanks in large measure to a grand slam by rookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. off fellow rookie Walker Buehler. The Dodgers, though, battled back, and a pair of home runs in the fifth tied the score. Atlanta stalwart Freddie Freeman reclaimed the lead with a solo homer to lead off the sixth. The Braves' bullpen made it stand up, and Atlanta forced a Game 4 in this best-of-five series with a 6-5 win at home.

Here's what you need to know about Dodgers vs. Braves Game 3:

Freeman broke his home run drought

The Braves' franchise first baseman had a strong 2018 on balance, but he didn't put up his customary power numbers in the second half (just seven of his 23 homers this season came after the break). Coming into Game 3, he hadn't homered since Sept. 19., and he'd hit just four since Aug. 14. Then he did this off Alex Wood on the first pitch of the bottom of the sixth:

With that blast, Freeman's drought was over, and -- much more important -- the Braves had recaptured the lead in this do-or-die game.

Dodger power was on display

The Dodgers during the regular season led the NL in home runs despite playing their home games in a ballpark that benefits the pitcher. So you know they can bang. The Braves learned that in the fifth inning of Game 3, as Chris Taylor launched a two-run shot to cut the lead to 5-4 and then Max Muncy tied it up with this blast:

Mercy. Muncy in the regular season blasted 35 home runs in just 395 at-bats, and this one gives him two for the series. Also, Manny Machado just homering in the fifth (fly out to the wall), and then Matt Kemp almost went yard in the sixth (double).

The Braves finally scored

As you know, the Braves were blanked in Games 1 and 2 of this series. That comes on the heels of their scoring a total of one run over their final two games of the regular season. For those counting, that's one run in their last 36 innings. In the second inning, though, they finally broke through against Dodger pitching.

An intentional walk to Charlie Culberson loaded the bases for pitcher Sean Newcomb. Buehler, though, walked him on four straight pitches to force in a run. And with that, the Braves' drought had ended. But, oh, they weren't done ...

Acuna made history

In the second inning, Braves rookie phenom Acuna crushed a no-doubt grand slam off a struggling Buehler:

Buehler started off 3-0 on Acuna, and what looked like ball four was called a strike. That set up the act of baseball violence you saw above. That also occasioned some postseason history for young Mr. Acuna:

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the @Braves is the youngest player in @MLB history with a grand slam in a playoff game (20 years, 292 days).



The previous youngest was Mickey Mantle on October 4, 1953 (21 years, 349 days).#ForEachOther pic.twitter.com/9xuzm3MRZv — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 8, 2018

Acuna was the top overall prospect in baseball before he authored an outstanding rookie season. Speaking of said rookie season, he hit 26 home runs in 111 regular season games. So that power stroke isn't a surprise to anyone who's been watching.

As for Buehler, he threw just nine strikes in 27 pitches in that second inning. One of those strikes, he'd like to have back.

Snitker wasn't messing around

Being down 0-2, the Braves were faced with elimination in Game 3. This, of course, wasn't lost on Atlanta manager Brian Snitker. The surest sign of this was when he lifted starter Sean Newcomb (not long after letting him bat with the bases loaded) with two out and two on in the top of the third, even though he was staked to a 5-0 lead. Kevin Gausman came in, and a Justin Turner single plus an Acuna error allowed two runs to score before Machado whiffed to end it. Snitker's aggressive hook, though, showed he wasn't taking any chances.

The Braves are alive

The win in Game 3 means the Dodgers now lead the series 2-1. So the Dodgers need one more win to advance to the NLCS to face the Brewers, while the Braves must win the final two games. That, of course, would mean three straight wins over the Dodgers. The good news for the Braves is that the Dodgers this season endured 10 losing streaks that spanned three or more games.

Up next

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday back at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Mike Foltynewicz is the probable starter for the Braves, and Rich Hill is lined up for the Dodgers.

