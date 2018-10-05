Dodgers vs. Braves: Joc Pederson opens the NLDS with a leadoff home run
Pederson set a franchise record for leadoff home runs during the regular season
Thursday night, the National League Division Series finally got underway as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium (GameTracker). Here's how you can watch the game.
It did not take very long for the Dodgers to get on the board. Joc Pederson swatted Mike Foltynewicz's third pitch of the game over the center field wall for a leadoff home run. Foltynewicz left an 0-2 fastball up in the zone and Pederson hammered it out.
Pederson set a new single-season franchise record with eight leadoff home runs during the regular season. Davey Lopes held the previous record with seven in 1979. Pederson only started 59 games in the leadoff spot this year, so he averaged one leadoff homer every seven games or so.
Also, this was the fourth leadoff home run in Dodgers postseason history. Three of the four have come during the club's current run of six consecutive trips to the postseason.
- Joc Pederson: Game 1 of 2018 NLDS vs. Braves
- Chris Taylor: Game 1 of 2017 World Series vs. Astros
- Carl Crawford: Game 4 of 2013 NLDS vs. Braves
- Davey Lopes: Game 5 of 1978 World Series vs. Yankees
Pederson was (unintentionally) hit by a pitch in the second inning. He then came around to score on Max Muncy's three-run home run.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Braves-Dodgers NLDS preview
The Braves and Dodgers will meet in the first round of the postseason
-
Brewers walk it off on Moustakas single
The Brewers blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth, but still managed to move to 1-0 in the NLDS
-
Watch Rockies-Brewers NLDS Game 2
Milwaukee leads the best-of-five series 1-0 after a walk-off win in extras on Thursday
-
Brewers walk off in 10th on Moose single
The Brewers won Game 1 thanks to a Mike Moustakas walk-off single in the 10th inning
-
MLB postseason 2018 schedule, bracket
The postseason is underway and the World Series starts Oct. 23
-
2018 World Series odds favor Dodgers
Which team do the Vegas oddsmakers say is the favorite?