Dodgers vs. Braves: Joc Pederson opens the NLDS with a leadoff home run

Thursday night, the National League Division Series finally got underway as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium (GameTracker). Here's how you can watch the game.

It did not take very long for the Dodgers to get on the board. Joc Pederson swatted Mike Foltynewicz's third pitch of the game over the center field wall for a leadoff home run. Foltynewicz left an 0-2 fastball up in the zone and Pederson hammered it out.

Pederson set a new single-season franchise record with eight leadoff home runs during the regular season. Davey Lopes held the previous record with seven in 1979. Pederson only started 59 games in the leadoff spot this year, so he averaged one leadoff homer every seven games or so.

Also, this was the fourth leadoff home run in Dodgers postseason history. Three of the four have come during the club's current run of six consecutive trips to the postseason.

Joc Pederson: Game 1 of 2018 NLDS vs. Braves

Game 1 of 2018 NLDS vs. Braves Chris Taylor: Game 1 of 2017 World Series vs. Astros

Game 1 of 2017 World Series vs. Astros Carl Crawford : Game 4 of 2013 NLDS vs. Braves

Game 4 of 2013 NLDS vs. Braves Davey Lopes: Game 5 of 1978 World Series vs. Yankees

Pederson was (unintentionally) hit by a pitch in the second inning. He then came around to score on Max Muncy's three-run home run.