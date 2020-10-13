The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 2 of their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night. The Braves won Game 1 in behind some timely home runs. The entire series is being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers will serve as the home team in Game 2 before the Braves take over those duties for the ensuing three games.

Let's check out the pertinent details for Game 2.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV

Odds: LAD -157; ATL +147; O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: RHP Ian Anderson vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw

Preview

The Braves will start rookie Ian Anderson. In six regular-season starts, he recorded a 1.95 ERA and a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Anderson averaged just over five innings per pop in those games, meaning he should be able to work into the middle stages of the game. He's made two postseason starts so far this October and hasn't yet allowed a run. He has, however, struck out 17 batters while issuing three walks and permitting just five hits. That'll play.

The Dodgers will counter with veteran Clayton Kershaw. He made 10 regular-season starts, amassing a 2.16 ERA and a 7.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Kershaw checked in with nearly six innings per start. He started a game in both the Wild Card and Division Series, completing 14 innings and allowing nine hits, three runs, and two walks. He also struck out 19 batters.

Prediction

Anything can happen in a single game. We'll give the Dodgers the nod in a close one to keep the series tight.