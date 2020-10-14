The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series matchup on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Braves have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead but only narrow hung on in Game 2. The bullpen turned an 8-3 lead into nail-biting 8-7 win.

For the Braves, the story of the postseason has been their pitching. They've allowed 13 runs in their seven postseason games and 12 of the 13 runs came in two games. One run total in the other five games. Prior to the near bullpen meltdown in Game 2, Atlanta's moundsmen were out-of-this-world good in October. The offense has been really great as well.

Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his Game 2 start with back spasms and while he's feeling better, he will not start Game 3. It'll be Urias instead. Kershaw could start Game 4, when the Dodgers hope their season won't be on the line. Expect the Braves to go all out to win Game 3 and get that commanding 3-0 series lead. Their pitching is a bit unsettled for Games 4 and 5 and they don't want to give the Dodgers any breathing room.

Normally I would say there's no chance a team as talented as the Dodgers could lose three straight and fall behind 0-3 in the series, but these are not normal times. The Braves look that damn good right now and I buy into Wright's adjustments (pitch selection, position on the rubber). I expect Atlanta to win Game 3.