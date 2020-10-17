The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play Game 5 of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Friday night. The Braves took the first two games of the series, the Dodgers destroyed them in Game 3, but then the Braves answered right back with a convincing Game 4 victory. It's 3-1 and the Dodgers' backs are against the wall.

Let's check out the pertinent details for Game 5.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 16 | Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

TV: FS1

Odds: LAD -210 | ATL +190 | O/U 9.5

Pitchers: RHP Dustin May vs. LHP A.J. Minter

Preview

Things really looked like they had turned a corner after Game 3. The Braves only looked to have two reliable starting pitchers and there's only so much work the bullpen can do in a seven-game series with no off days. The Dodgers offense had apparently gotten right and Clayton Kershaw was lined up for Game 4.

Instead, rookie Bryse Wilson did some very impressive work for the Braves while the offense went nuts in the sixth inning on Thursday. Now the Braves are on the cusp of their first pennant since 1999.

The Dodgers went 43-17 in the regular season and then 5-0 in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Are they really going to go quietly in the NLCS, save for the one-game outburst?

The Braves have been the superior offense in Games 1, 2 and 4 while the Dodgers went totally bonkers in Game 3 and showed their potential. With the Dodgers' backs against the wall, will they come back with a Game 3-like onslaught, or will the Braves come back and show more swagger?

The bullpens will figure prominently in this one. May hasn't thrown more than 27 pitches in his five postseason outings and the Braves are starting a reliever for a full-on bullpen game.

Prediction

The Dodgers are too good to go in five games. I'm not saying they'll win the series because dealing with Max Fried and Ian Anderson in Games 6 and 7, if it gets that far, is a really tall order. I'm just saying we'll at least get to Fried vs. Walker Buehler in Game 6. The Dodgers extend this thing with a win.